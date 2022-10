Two teens died in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. FILE: (WWTI)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday.

Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the fire. All students and staff are off campus for fall break.