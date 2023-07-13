SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When Shreveport police were called to the July 4th shooting on Jones Mabry Road in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, they faced a major obstacle before they could even get to victims – narrow roads.

“It was just hard to access the scene due to multiple cars parked along the road and that’s from civilian vehicles to fire apparatus, to police vehicles, but even those initial arriving units described it hard to get in,” Brandon Lee, SFD Administrative Assistant to the fire chief said.

Once EMTs were cleared by police to enter the active environment, Lee described the unfortunate situation as a “perfect storm.”

“You had vehicles that were trying to leave the area and seek safety, you had persons walking and running trying to get out of the area as well so, there’s that instant. You have two-way flow of traffic, and you had fire trucks trying to get in while everybody else is trying to get out,” Lee said.

Responders were pushed to park further away and then walk with their equipment and stretchers to get to the victims. This meant walking just as far back to the vehicles and attempting to get those in need to the hospital.

“Timing is crucial. The faster we’re able to make access to a patient, you know stabilize them on scene. Get them into a vehicle, into a hospital if that’s necessary. You know that always increases the outcome, or improves the outcome for the patient,” Lee said.

In order for first responders to be efficient and timely in case of emergencies, the fire department asks the public to do their part.

If you are planning a large gathering, Lee suggests that you tell your local fire station so they can be aware of the situation. When parking, do so in a way that is on one side of the street so that a fire truck, ambulance, or emergency vehicle can pass through.

Lee said that unfortunately the roads in the Martin Luther King neighborhood are narrow, so in addition to staying to one side, carpooling or riding ride shares like Uber or Lyft could have made the emergency call better.

“Everyone on scene did an absolutely amazing job, looking at the situation that they were faced with. From fire department to all law enforcement agencies that were involved, Shreveport PD, Shreveport City Marshall, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Everyone that took part in that incident did a great job in doing what they could to control the scene and to mitigate it as quickly and as effectively as possible,” Lee said.

The shooting remains under investigation by police and Chief Wayne Smith is asking that members of the community come forward with any information about the shooting.