SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out inside a South Highland grocery store on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say it started in the paper goods aisle in Brookshire’s on Line Ave. just before 5 p.m. The store’s sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading, and the fire was placed under control in 39 minutes.

Officials say they believe the fire was intentionally set and they will be reviewing surveillance video.

Brookshires, Jason Deli, and Eye Care will be closed Friday and Saturday.