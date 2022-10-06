The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a home on 4L Westwood Park Thursday afternoon. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a West Shreveport home late Thursday afternoon.

According to SFD Chief John Lane, firefighters were called to the 4700 of 4L Westwood Park just before 5 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of a single-story brick house.

Firefighters were told there might still be people inside but learned everyone had gotten out safely. Still, Lane says they searched the house just to be sure, and an EMS crew checked the homeowner to ensure they were okay.

Lane said firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly, and a fire investigator is on the scene.