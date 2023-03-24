SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned home Friday.

Shreveport fire was called to the home in the 1500 block of Youree Drive around 4:08 p.m.

According to fire officials on scene, the home had no connected utilities and appeared to be abandoned. They say they found junk inside, which lead them to believe the fire could have been started by a squatter.

SFD says the fire took 30 minutes to get under control and is being investigated as an arson.