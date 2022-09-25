SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters worked to put out a house fire near the LSU Ag Center Sunday night.

SFD units were called to the scene on Grover St. just before 7:00 p.m. The single-story home is just south of the Ag Center.

Shreveport Fire Department Public Information Officer Robert Taggart says they reached the home within three minutes. Firefighters had the blaze out nine minutes later.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.