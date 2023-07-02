SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department extinguished a house fire that erupted at 12:28 pm the source of the fire is under investigation.

Shreveport firefighters responded to the 400 block of East 74th Street due to reports of a house fire.

The first unit arrived on the scene within 4 minutes and reported flames coming from the front and right side of the structure. Efforts of 24 firefighters operating 10 units to bring the fire under control.

One occupant was on the premises at the time of the fire but was not reported to be injured. No injuries to fire personnel were reported.

Neighbors who did not want to be identified said the atmosphere was ‘foggy,’ and by the time they went to investigate the smoke, SFD was already on site and knocking down the door.

SFD says the smoke could be seen coming from the kitchen and attic. When the firefighters were suppressing the fire the interior of the house quickly changed their plan.

“It’s extensive, um, we had a partial collapse so it’s going to be extensive for that structure,” said SFD Battalion Chief, Jeff Cash.

SFD was evacuated due to a partial roof collapse. The full extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To receive more fire prevention tips, or to request a smoke alarm to be installed in your house, contact the Fire Prevention Division at 318-673-6740 or visit www.shreveportfire.org.