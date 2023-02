SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant.

Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.

Shreveport Sushi Gen fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shreveport Sushi Gen damaged by fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials have not yet released information on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.