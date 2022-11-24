SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property.

South Shreveport Thanksgiving fire (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

South Shreveport Property after fire (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

South Shreveport fire after (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

The property, a vacant hotel under construction, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took more than 20 units and nearly fifty firefighters to get the blaze under control.

No one was injured, but the building was completely consumed by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.