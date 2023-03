SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second residential fire within 24 hours in Shreveport left one tenant displaced Wednesday morning.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a fire broke out in the early morning at the Enclave Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmet Drive.

One person is displaced after a single unit fire at the Enclave Apartments in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Officials say one unit was involved and damaged in the fire. One resident was displaced due to the fire, and the Red Cross was notified.

There are no injuries reported.