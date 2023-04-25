SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after emergency responders were called to the second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport within three days.

According to online dispatch records Caddo 911, just after 4 p.m. over 25 units responded to a shots fired called on Fulton Street.

Shreveport police confirmed the officer-involved shooting and Louisiana State Police are on the scene.

NBC 6/FOX 33 has crews on the scene and will bring details to this developing story as they become available.