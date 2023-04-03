SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – April is ‘Second Chance Month‘, a time Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana (GINLA) focuses on helping some of our region’s most vulnerable citizens—the currently and formerly incarcerated.

The nonprofit organization is offering job training and re-training programs, job fairs and hiring events, to help raise awareness about the barriers many people trying to reenter the workforce face while seeking employment after justice involvement.

GINLA says there is no better time to help this particular demographic than right now.

“We know from our job training and skills development programming that when people return from correctional facilities and then find and keep good jobs, they build brighter futures for themselves and their families, and strengthen their communities,” said David Tinkis, President and CEO of GINLA. “Goodwill is proud to do its part to help people transition from justice involvement to advancing in their careers.”

Healthy Blue/Sportran Outreach Fair event on Apr. 3, 2023. Image by KTAL’s James Johnson.

Those interested in this transition have the opportunity to attend these events across northern Louisiana:

April 21 – Natchitoches Work Summit, Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second Street in Natchitoches. 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

– Natchitoches Work Summit, Natchitoches Events Center, 750 Second Street in Natchitoches. 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. April 24 – Return for Good Job Fair, Alexandria Mall, 3437 Masonic Drive, Alexandria. 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

GINLA is also highlighting programs that help support people with justice involvement. From the EXIT-318 program—which serves ten parishes in north Louisiana—to readiness training and hiring opportunities, at-risk individuals can learn new skills, get training, or begin a new career path altogether.

More information about Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana can be found here.