BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After an escape from the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana earlier this year, law enforcement captured a second fugitive.

JC Kirby managed to avoid capture for months after he escaped with fellow inmate Wayde Burton Land on July 7. Land was captured nearly two weeks later, but Kirby remained at large.

JC Lee Kirby escaped from Bi-State Jail (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

Reports suggested Kirby may be in Austin, but he blended in with the city’s large homeless population, making it difficult to find him.

Kirby was captured Friday and booked into the Travis County Jail with no bond set. Authorities are making arrangements to transport him to the Bowie County Detention Center as soon as they’re able.

The Bowie County Detention Center was placed back in compliance by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards on Sept. 25.