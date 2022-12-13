CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Search and rescue operations are underway in Keithville, where there are reports of storm damage after a possible tornado touched down in the area early Tuesday evening.

More than two dozen deputies, fire, and EMS crews are on the scene after severe weather moved through just before 5 p.m., with reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground near Hwy 169, not far from Four Forks in southern Caddo Parish before heading toward Shreveport.

According to Caddo Office of Homeland Security Director Robert Jump, there are reports of damaged homes, and SWEPCO has been called in to disconnect power in the area.

There are also multiple trees down on roadways, which is slowing access to the damaged areas.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county in the Elysian Fields area just north of DeBerry. The sheriff’s office is urging people to stay out of that area unless they live there and to allow emergency services to access the area. Multiple power line and debris are reportedly blocking roadways.