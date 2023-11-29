JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Port Jefferson History & Nature Center added a new art installation called ” The Teacher”

Residents of Jefferson gathered at the front of the park for the unveiling of the new art piece and listened to speeches from those involved in the installation.

The new art installation is a sculpture of a mama bear and her two baby cubs called “The Teacher” created by local artist Kathie Cox.

Cox said she designed the sculpture for more than a year with the help of businessman and entrepreneur Richard Collins.

Together they decided they wanted the sculpture to be meaningful to the city and be sturdy so young children to be able to interact with it.

Texas’s Congressional District 1 Nathaniel Moran says this piece of artwork highlights values in Jefferson, Texas.

“I’m happy to dedicate this here today because truly we can learn from nature. When you look at this sculpture, you, you remember, you’re reminded that we need to demonstrate for the next generation. Those lessons they need to learn. We need to help do that in a safe environment and then we need to help help them. Be independent. Let them go at the appropriate times as we teach our next generation. That’s some of the lessons I learned just from looking at this sculpted piece today. ” said Moran.

Moran says those who haven’t visited Jefferson before should plan to now.

“If you’ve never been to Jefferson, you need to come this is a wonderful place the people are great. The nature is fantastic. The history, the care, and the love of community is without end; it’s boundless and so come here and feel the spirit, a spirit that you’re truly going to see in nature that – that love that community. Those that teach spirit helping one another is here and it’s in high fashion”