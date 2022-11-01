KEITHVILLE, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 4th annual Screaming Monkey 100 will kick off at Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville on Saturday.

Eddie D. Jones is unofficially known as The Monkey Trails due to its proximity to the Chimp Haven National Chimpanzee Sanctuary. Monkey Trails is a Top 10 Mountain Bike destination in Louisiana and is large enough to support sizeable loops. Runners can partake in 10K, 25K, or ultra distances of 50K, 100K, and a 100 miler.

The course itself features miles of undulating, technical single-track, and select equestrian trails.

Runners will hear the nearby primates during many sections of the trail. Throughout the day, you will be serenaded by the bells from the Veterans Cemetery at the park entrance. In previous years we also ran through and around an abandoned prison, but that property was demolished.

The trail terrain varies from technical forest tracks to pine-straw-covered, rolling red-clay hills. The ravine will make you wonder if you’re still in Louisiana.

All 100M, 100K, 50K, and 25K participants will enjoy a quality 15.5-mile technical loop trail. Each loop has about 1050 feet of elevation gain and loss.

The 100 mile and 100k will start at 6 am on Saturday, and the 25k and 50k will go off at 8:00 am. Saturday. There will be a 10k on Sunday the 6th @ 8:00 am.



To sign up for Saturday’s races, click here. For Sunday’s races, click here.