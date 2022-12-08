SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The IMAX at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport unveiled renovations to the theater at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Public officials and organizations were on hand for a first look at the renovated Goodman IMAX Dome Theatre inside Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport. It’s the only IMAX Dome Theatre in Louisiana. You can watch 3D movies for kids and adults with enhanced color and audio.

The Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell helped secure funding for the renovations and credits the local woman, Sylvia Goodwin, who helped make it all possible.

“Kids come here to learn. What better way can you spend money than enriching educational opportunities? It’s truly an Ark-La-Tex asset,” Campbell said. “Everybody ought to realize that it wouldn’t be in a Sci-Port in Shreveport if it wasn’t for Sylvia Goodwin. She’s the one who did most of the work.”

Sci-Port is open to the public from Wednesday through Sunday. The IMAX is showing films, including Ancient Caves, Wakanda Forever, Top Gun Maverick, and the Polar Express.