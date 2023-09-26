MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Muleriders will soon combat world hunger while eating tacos, thanks to a partnership between SAU and a restaurant that takes a quirky approach to helping solve a social dilemma.

Southern Arkansas University has partnered with Tacos 4 Life, a restaurant well-known for its unwavering commitment to fighting world hunger, to open the doors of a new restaurant on campus.

And the tacos are rumored to be delicious, too.

SAU is dedicated to fostering community engagement and creating a mission of service to others. Tacos 4 Life donates a meal to a needy child for every taco sold at the restaurant. The life-saving meals are offered through Feed My Starving Children.

The Grand opening of Tacos 4 Life is September, 28 at 10 a.m. in the Bruce Center at SAU.

Southern Arkansas University, Tacos 4 Life, and the Magnolia community will welcome guests and host a ribbon cutting for the most recent dining addition to SAU’s campus.

Those in attendance will taste samples of the restaurant’s dishes. Prizes will also be given away at the grand opening celebration.

Anyone who would like to give but is unable to attend the taco event can set give a one-time or monthly donation that helps provide tangible hope for children around the world.

Consistent giving provides reliable meals families can depend on, according to the FMSC website.