SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run.

The event consisted of a half-mile fun run, 5K, 10K, and 5K group walk.

The money raised from the event will support multiple programs such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Merkle Foundation.

“We are very proud to be a supporter of the Salvation Army and have been for many years and just think they do such wonderful work reaching out to people especially those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” Paul Merkle said.

Many of the runners that participated in the event came out to get some good exercise, but they embraced the reason for this fundraiser. One runner from the 10K event, Randy Culpepper, shared his reasoning for his participation.

“It’s a good cause. I mean there’s a lot of people that need help out there, especially around the holidays,” Culpepper said.

KTAL’s own even participated in the event. Dan and Jacque Jovics participated in the event. Both Dan and Jacque won 3rd place in their respective categories. Brittany DeFran and Jacque Jovic were the emcees of the Red Kettle Run.