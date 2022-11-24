SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As many sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana made sure hundreds of mouths were fed.

This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals to be given via drive-thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.

“We realize that by driving through or walking up or even delivering we could reach twice as many people than we have before,” volunteer coordinator Scott Mccloud said.

The Salvation Army had many volunteers sacrificing their time to give back to those in need.

“It’s important to give back because God gave his ultimate sacrifice for us. He gave his life for us and the least we could do is serve his people,” volunteer Reller Jones said.

Reller Jones has been serving with the Salvation Army for about eight years. She encourages everyone in the community to reach out and serve their communities.

“Those of you who have never suffered just get out and serve because those of us who have suffered, we understand service and we give and we sacrifice,” Jones said.

This year, many local restaurants and businesses pitched in for this cause. Texas Roadhouse donated

600 rolls, the Giving Back Foundation donated turkeys, and many other community organizations donated PPE, utensils, and store-bought desserts.

“So, we went to various restaurants and asked them to donate food to serve 35-45 people and that helped the demand on our kitchen become less so we were able to serve more,” Mccloud said.

Food Services Manager and Chef Melvin Nelson with the Salvation Army says there is no better feeling that feeding his community.

“I mean I don’t do it for the glory. It’s a passion. I love doing it. I love feeding people. Food is my love language and I’m not a rich man and so If I can just feed the world than that’ll be the best thing I can do,” Nelson said.