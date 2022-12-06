SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the time of year children look forward to, making sure they are on their best behavior, waiting for Santa Claus to come down the chimney and deliver Christmas presents.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is helping to fulfill those wishes for kids in need through their Angel Tree Program, but they are in dire need of volunteers for the holiday season.

“If you can’t do it for yourself to make yourself feel good, it’s the reason of the season. It’s always nice to be someone else’s reason for joy and serving,” said Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana volunteer Margaret Boston.

For the Angel Tree Program, A child is registered as an angel with a wish and need list. Then the donor who pulls the angel tag off the tree will buy the gifts for the Salvation Army to distribute. Volunteers say it will make a kid’s Christmas so much more special.

“It’s really nice and fulfilling when you open bags, and you’re like they’re ‘somebody is going to be really excited to get this gift,'” said Boston.

Julie Allen, the Development Director of the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana, says they had over 1,700 angels this year and are coming up short.

“It’s kind of dire because this year our budget is exceedingly tight and so, to be honest, I can’t even imagine a kid not getting Christmas,” said Allen.

They need sponsors for about 400 more angels.

“Some of it’s due to inflation. Some of it’s due to the lack of donations that we’ve received. Some of it’s due to the cost of everything being much higher,” said Allen.

In addition to inflation and lack of donations, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program has more kids than usual this year.

“And then also the aspect for how many kids. We’re about almost 100 kids above what we had last year, “said Allen.

The Salvation Army also needs volunteers to pack and hand out the Christmas gifts.

“These are homeless families. These are kids in disadvantaged situations. These are kids who may be in foster care. And we cover all of NWLA, “said Allen.

Gifts or monetary donations can be dropped off at their 200 E Stone Ave location in Shreveport until Friday, Dec. 9.

To donate online, you can go to https://salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport/.