BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed the life of a Saline woman on Saturday.

Shavon Sullivan, 57, was driving a Kia Soul east on LA Hwy 4 when she crashed around 6:00 p.m. Officials say the Kia left the highway just east of Haysfield Rd. and struck a mailbox before colliding with a tree. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Law enforcement says Sullivan was properly restrained at the time. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say it is unknown if impairment was a factor and have submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police Troop G.