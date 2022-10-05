SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – St. Mark’s Cathedral School held its annual Blessing of the Animals on Tuesday.

The October 4 event honors the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Students brought their leashed pets and stuffed animals for the clergy to bless.

Students were also allowed to participate in an animal-themed t-shirt day instead of wearing school uniforms. All it required was for students to donate $1. The funds will benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.

St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and ecology and the founder of the Franciscan order of monks. He was also known for the many stories of him helping wildlife.

His Prayer for the Blessing of Pets says:

Blessed are you, Lord God, maker of all living creatures. You called forth fish in the sea, birds in the air and animals on the land. You inspired Saint Francis to call all of them his brothers and sisters. We ask you to bless this pet. By the power of your love, enable it to live according to your plan. May we always praise you for all your beauty in creation. Blessed are you, Lord our God, in all your creatures! Amen.