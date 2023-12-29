SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family was able to escape a fire in Mooretown early Friday morning, and the Shreveport Fire Department is reminding residents of the importance of safely heating their homes.

A fire was reported at 4:22 a.m. in the 3900 block of Murvon Street, and according to SFD, the first unit arrived within five minutes of the call. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames visible from a single-story home.

Two occupants were home at the time and escaped the fire without injury. The blaze was contained by 4:47 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but SFD said in a news release that “investigators can not eliminate the possibility of a space heater as a contributing factor.”

Heat-related fires are a major concern as temperatures in our area dip near or below freezing.

SFD advises residents to follow best practices regarding the operation of space heaters, which include plugging them directly into a wall outlet and not an extension cord, turning the heater off before leaving the house or going to sleep, and keeping a minimum of three feet of clear space around the heater. Remember, “space heaters need space.”

The home affected by Friday morning’s fire did not have a working smoke detector, according to SFD. They remind Shreveport residents that smoke detectors are the first line to ensure the ability to escape a fire. Anyone who needs a smoke detector should contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740 or request one online at www.shreveportfire.org.