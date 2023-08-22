KISATCHIE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Forestry Service is advising Sabine Parish residents who live near a wildfire burning in the Kisatchie community to pay close attention to the situation and evacuate if needed.

Officials are asking residents within a 15-mile radius of the fire, located near Kisatchie Falls Road, to stay alert and evacuate if needed.

Sabine Parish residents who live near Highway 118 in southeast Sabine Parish are also advised to be aware of the fire, which is not contained at this time.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, the US Forest Service, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts #1 and #4 are on the scene of the wildfire.

The fire was initially reported as a grass fire on Aug. 22, but now the grass fire has spread to woodlands.

Deputies say the fire is located on both sides of Louisiana Highway 118.

Over 600 residents have been advised of the wildfire by warning messages sent out by the Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided when it becomes available.