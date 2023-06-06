SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Father’s Day approaches, Alex Ray, the founder of On a Mission LLC, will host the 4th Annual Father’s Day 5k Run/Walk. On Saturday, June 10th, participants will walk or run a 3-mile route from Southern Hills Park, to honor fathers in the Shreveport community.

Ray invited several community leaders to be lead runners in the 5k run/walk, including Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese, Jr.

The event is free and will include an array of activities like horseback riding, face painting, sno-cones, and inflatables for the kids.

On a Mission LLC, is all about providing resources to help heal individuals mentally, spiritually, physically, and financially. Ray said all money raised will go towards planning the events his organization will host for the remainder of the year. purchasing school supplies for students in August, and increasing resources for his Sober Recovery home for males.