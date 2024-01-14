SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six-year-old Londyn Jackson was excited to wake up on Christmas morning. She had received a letter from an organization that they would bring her presents. However, sadly, on Christmas day, she did not receive anything.

Londyn’s grandmother said the little girl thought Santa had forgotten about her.

“For them not to drop it off on the day that they said it was, she [Londyn] said, ‘Well Gigi, I know I haven’t been bad,'” said Nicole Jackson, Londyn’s grandmother.

Mike Powell, founder of Roy’s Kids, said when he heard the story, he knew he needed to jump into action. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping children in need experience happy Christmases, school years, and childhoods.

“We want to make sure kids get what they are supposed to get, which is Christmas. If they are promised Christmas, we’re going to get them Christmas better late than never,” said founder Mike Powell.

With Santa Claus hiding and presents filled in a car, Powell knocked on the Jackson family’s front door and said he had a surprise.

All Londyn asked for was a Barbie doll, but Roy’s kids knew she deserved more than that.

“He gave me a bike and a LOL, and a Barbie, and that I can make with bracelets,” said the six-year-old Londyn Jackson.

To say thank you, Londyn gave Santa a handwritten note. Her grandmother watched her with tears because she said the family had gone through a lot. Londyn lost her father, Nicole Jackson’s son.

“It really makes a difference for kids that don’t have parents or lost a parent and things like that. It helps them to go, you know, to have a better day and a better life, a better look out on things,” said Nicole Jackson.”

Roy’s kids helped 5,000 kids in 2023 by delivering Christmas presents. Thanks to Londyn, they were able to make it 5,001.

“You know it doesn’t take a lot to help one person. Sometimes I love you or thank you or can I do this or can I do that, it helps a whole lot,” said Nicole Jackson.