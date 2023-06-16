SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire and Police Academy is preparing its members to face the unthinkable

The firefighter safety committee conducted training sessions called, ‘ASHER‘ which stands for Active Shooter Hostile Environment Response.

The training sessions involve ‘role players’ college-aged students acting out ASHER simulations, such as active shooter incidents, moving and treating the wounded, and repelling firefighters off high-rise burning structures.

The training drills incorporate real-life scenarios the instructors have experienced first-hand and are changing the way they interrogate and respond to emergency scenarios.

“A lot of things have changed recently with the way that integration has happened between the fire [and] police side of active shooter and tactics. There’s a lot of things [that] happened around the country that are causing the departments to have to change the way they respond,” says Shreveport Fire Department, Super Oliver Hollins.

They say, it mentally and physically prepares their members to understand their individual responsibilities during an emergency.

Firefighter Safety Committee Q&A with their first responders

ASHER is based on the NFPA 3000 Standard ‘an integrated preparedness, response, and recovery program.’

SFD Fire Investigator, Charles Menefee, says, “We’re trying to get away from the term ‘active shooter’ and more of that ‘active shooter, hostile event response’ wise level because active shooter, kind of, has a stigma to it.”

The training sessions include, ‘role players,’ college students acting out ASHER scenarios making it more realistic for first responders.

“We’ve also tried to incorporate things that we’re seeing on the streets daily and things that are happening around the country where fire guys, EMS services are being confronted with situations that may be not normally confronted with every day, some vital encounters and we’re employing fire as well when that’s happening,” says Super Hollins.

First responders want to remind citizens they are taking active shootings seriously.

The SFD hopes to continue ASHER yearly.