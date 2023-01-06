SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A procedural process that rarely gets attention is now at the center of a lawsuit involving the Shreveport City Council and its process for selecting a council chairperson.

When the new city council met on December 1 after they were installed, one of their first agenda items was to elect a council chair.

Several votes were taken, and council members left Saturday’s meeting believing District F Councilman James Green was elected as the council’s new chairman. However, journalist and city government watchdog John Settle filed a lawsuit in Caddo District Court on January 3, claiming that District D Councilman Grayson Boucher was rightfully elected as the council’s chairman.

In the lawsuit, Settle argues that Boucher received two “yay” votes from District C Councilman Jim Taliaferro and Gary Brooks. However, Green, the 2022 council chair, did not ask for “nay” votes as council procedure calls for.

Green then called for a vote on his nomination as chair, again asking only for “yay” votes, according to Settle’s lawsuit.

Another procedural misstep was taken by Green when he called a second meeting to clarify the vote. Settle claims the second meeting should be declared null and void because the meeting was not properly noticed per the Louisiana Open Meetings Law.

Despite the litigation, the Shreveport City Council met Friday morning.

The meeting was contentious, and another vote for council chairperson was taken. Taliaferro nominated Boucher, who respectfully declined.

“In light of the pending litigation and things that have happened, I’d prefer to let this play out in the court, and I respectfully decline,” Boucher said. He, in turn, nominated Taliaferro for the position. District E Councilman Alan Jackson nominated Green.

Votes were taken, with only Boucher voting for Taliaferro while Taylor, Brooks, Jackson, and Bowman voted for Green. Earning Green enough votes to be the council’s chairperson.

Settle’s lawsuit still has to play out in court, but Shreveport voters must wonder what the future holds if fighting has already begun.