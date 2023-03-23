SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Robinson’s Rescue has been awarded a grant for over 150 spay and neuter surgeries in northwest Louisiana.

According to a media release, the BISSELL Pet Foundation has awarded Robinson’s Rescue a $5,000 grant for an estimated 170 spay and neuter surgeries. This grant will help reduce the homeless pet population by preventing unwanted litters of stray cats and dogs in the community.

Officials say thousands of pets are abandoned each year and proactive spay and neuter programs address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births, freeing up shelter space for pets in need, and saving pets from potential abandonment or euthanasia.

BISSELL Pet Foundation awards thousands of dollars every year to shelters and spay/neuter clinics across the country, to help protect and save animal lives. Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation says it is important help support preventative efforts.

“We understand how important it is to support preventative efforts that allow our partners to save lives through safe spay and neuter procedures,” Bissell said, “We also strongly encourage all pet owners to be responsible and have their pets sterilized, to further ensure healthy pet populations.”

To date, BISSELL Pet Foundation has awarded thousands of dollars in dedicated spay and neuter grants to shelters throughout the U.S. and the world to help animal welfare organizations.

In addition to spay and neuter grants, BISSELL Pet Foundation provides additional support to shelters across the country through sponsoring adoption events, heartworm grants, ground and air transports of shelter animals, and more, impacting tens of thousands of animals every year.

“We believe all pet owners should have access to high-quality, affordable spay and neuter services, and as a nonprofit, we rely on generous support from organizations like BISSELL Pet Foundation to enable us to continue to save lives through prevention. This grant will allow us to provide even more free spay/neuter surgeries for pets of residents in rural parishes all Northwest Louisiana, further reducing shelter intake and overpopulation, making the world a better place for our furry friends. We are incredibly grateful for BISSELL Pet Foundation’s support of our spay/neuter mission.” Dr. Andrea Master Everson, CEO and Medical Director of Robinson’s Rescue

Robinson’s Rescue was founded on September 15, 2008, as the first clinic of its kind in Louisiana and one of only 180 ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance clinics in the United States.

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts and take us with you on the go with KTAL News Now APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news.

Their mission is to prevent pet overpopulation by providing high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership. Robinson’s Rescue has provided over 85,000 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries since its doors opened.