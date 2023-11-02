CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A train derailment in Rodessa is still causing road closures as crews continue efforts to remove disheveled rail cars in the area.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office provided an update Thursday morning advising drivers that Louisiana Highway 1 north and southbound lanes near Rodessa are still closed. Anyone traveling north of the derailment is being diverted to United Gas Company Road 3 and those south of the derailment are diverted to Rodessa State-Line Road.

Check back periodically for updates on this road closure.