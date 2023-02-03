SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials announced due to rising water part of Linwood Avenue has been closed.

Linwood Avenue (south of Barron Rd, Caddo/Desoto Parish line) in the southern part of Caddo Parish is now closed due to rising water.



This portion of Linwood Avenue will remain closed until water levels have dropped to appropriate levels. All citizens are advised to travel safely and adhere to all road barricades.

Rising water shuts down part of Linwood Avenue (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Officials advise that citizens do not attempt to breach or go around any posted notice or barricade.

“Those who ignore signage and go around, or otherwise tamper with, barricades may be held responsible for violating LA R.S. 32:237,” said the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in a facebook post on Friday.