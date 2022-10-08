SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After almost one hundred years, Shreveport officially closed its historic Fire Station 8 located on Velva Street.

“We went to what felt like a closet, to now just Taj Mahal or the Hilton,” Evan Bayton, a firefighter at station 8 said. “I mean, it’s great. I get lost sometimes, walking in circles trying to find out where I’m going.”

The location came after $3,012,425.70 was approved by voters in the 2011 bond election.

Chief Clarence Reese said the new location, on Greenwood Road, creates a better working environment for firefighters.

“Separated bathrooms for men and women, dedicated workout area, commercial kitchen,” he says.

The move also offers a clean slate for fire station 8.

“Our motto is especially for today is out with the old and in with the new,” Reese said. “So we know there was certain issues that plagued the Shreveport Fire Department as it related to the old fire station number 8, and we’re just looking to move forward.”

Residents say they are happy for their new guest, but even happier for the fast response in case of a fire.

“I can just run over there, they’re right there. And I’m sure that’s going to be the case for the other residents, too,” Dr. Gail Griffin said.