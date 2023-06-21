SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A popular Shreveport coffee shop is doing what it can to help locals cool down, charge up, and reconnect as electrical line workers continue to repower homes and businesses.

Rhino Coffee is allowing people to enjoy the cool air inside, charge their phones, and access free Wi-Fi.

Owner Andrew Crawford said they woke up Friday to only one of their three locations having power, making the Downtown store very busy.

“We got a surge of traffic here where we were not necessarily ready for it,” Crawford said.

While some employees still have no power at their houses, Rhino Coffee is supplying those resources in-store.

“Just continue to be part of people’s mornings, kind of a semblance of normalcy really,” Zack Fink, Marketing Manager of Rhino Coffee said.

“One thing we realized is most people who probably drink coffee at home in the morning couldn’t because they have no power,” Crawford said. “So we just saw the opportunity to be an AC’d space for a little bit longer.”

Some customers have spent days working from Rhino Coffee.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, even the people who admit the lines were long and the service was a little bit slower,” Fink said.

The stores have extended their hours, so people can cool down and caffeinate until 6 p.m.