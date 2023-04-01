BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City woman and her son found a cat at a community baseball field beaten so severely that a local veterinarian had to euthanize the animal humanely. Community members are looking for anyone who could identify or give information about the cat’s attacker.

Lory Kowaleski received a text from a woman frantically seeking help after she and her son found a cat at Clifford Almond Community Park around 3:40 p.m. on March 26 that “needed help ASAP.”

Kowaleski went to help.

Upon arrival, they found an adult black cat, who Kowaleski calls James, lying on the ground with blood everywhere. The cat’s teeth were on the concrete next to him, according to an email Kowaleski sent to NBC 6 News.

Kowaleski said they brought the animal to an emergency veterinarian who determined the cat had suffered a brutal attack. The cat’s jaw was shattered, facial bones were broken, and there was brain swelling. The vet told Kowaleski that the animal’s injuries resulted from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

“These animals are defenseless. He did not act like a feral, outside cat at all. He seemed very tame. Our thoughts were that he was probably trying to make friends and coming up to whomever did this and trusting them. Then, in turn, they did this to him,” Kowaleski said.

Since the cat was found near a baseball field, the vet concluded that a baseball bat or similar object likely inflicted the injuries.

According to Kowaleski, after a thorough search of the area, the only blood they could find was where the cat was lying when he was rescued.

Port City Rescue and The Humane Society offer a reward for information identifying that cat’s attacker.