SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rev Entertainment, the Arlington, Texas-based company with plans to bring a new baseball stadium to Shreveport, says their plans have not changed at all now that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is no longer a part of the equation.

On October 17, Perkins and the City of Shreveport held a press conference to announce the plans the city shares with Rev Entertainment to build a new multi-sports entertainment facility on the grounds of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Perkins finished fourth in the mayoral primary last week, garnering just 18% of the vote. Shreveport’s next mayor, Tom Arceneaux or Greg Tarver, will decide if the proposed project has legs.

“We’re still moving down the same path,” said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment when reached on Monday. “What we were asked to do, and signed up to do, was to create a master plan to bring baseball back to Shreveport. We’re thrilled to do so and continuing down that path.”

According to Decker, the company has met with both Arceneaux and Tarver regarding the stadium.

“Actually we were there the night of the election and we were able to meet with both the candidates in the runoff. I was stunned that they were both willing to meet with us the day after such a big day for each of them personally,” said Decker. “[We received] no commitments from anybody and we weren’t asking for any commitments. Our desire was to show them a project and express our excitement to be in Shreveport. And our desire to build a world class asset for the community there.”

Decker says support from the city’s new mayor, regardless of who that is, will be vital for the project to become a reality.

“I can tell you this, I have no interest in doing a project in the community where the mayor doesn’t want us that’s for sure,” said Decker. “In my career I’ve had the misfortune to operate in cities where we weren’t wanted and I vowed that I’d never do that again. So we absolutely want to be aligned with the community.”

Decker says Rev Entertainment has met with more than 100 community partners in Shreveport regarding the proposed stadium including the State Fair of Louisiana, the Shreveport Mudbugs, and the State Exhibit Museum.

He says any updates on the project likely will not come until next year.

“By January we should have a full scope of kind of a recommended plan for that Fairgrounds site,” he said.

The sports and entertainment multi-purpose facility will be built on 180 acres at the site in a public-private partnership and will house baseball, other sports, and entertainment. Officials at the October news conference said baseball will be the anchor and confirmed that they’ll be looking to bring an independent baseball team to Shreveport.