SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage.

The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed changes under the auspices of the Retired Fire Fighters Association, Wolverton now serves as director of Emergency Preparedness for the Willis-Knighton Health System.

The former firefighters shared their concerns and opposition to the insurance changes proposed by the Health Care Trust Fund Board, complaining it would affect their coverage with Willis-Knighton Health Systems, which is not currently present under the contract.

The groups said current employees would have to pay more to keep their doctors while retired employees would lose access to their doctors. Wolverton asked the council to reconsider approving this current contract. He said more than 60% of Shreveport Fire Department employees receive their care from Willis-Knighton.

“These retirees have served and they have answered the call. Every time they have been requested. Many being exposed to hazards that today are considered by law to be occupational diseases,” Wolverton said. “They have earned the ability to be able to choose their health care without having to give up their continuity of care with their Willis-Knighton doctors and hospitals, and keep it without creating a more financial burden on them.”

Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System also addressed the council stating Willis Knighton System’s opposition to the new proposed retirement health care plan for 2023.

There was a disagreement, however, between Shreveport’s Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown over whether e-mails were sent and received regarding contract negations.

Henry Whitehorn, chief administrative officer for the City of Shreveport, said there will be no agreement to lower costs until after a meeting is held with stakeholders on Sept. 7, adding that the City needs to recalculate its health care costs.

The City Council will discuss this further during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Councilman John Nickelson suggested the council wait to approve any plan until there is more clarity on the issue.