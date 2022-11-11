SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds.

During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.

He said the board did not notice the money was missing until media reports about whistleblower Ben Herbert, the former city comptroller who said he discovered the current financial department was mismanaging money and millions of dollars were missing. The board contacted Regions Bank for records and discovered the pension funds stopped in 2016.

“We didn’t notice until this year, and it’s taken us from January until October to say the money is missing, and they wanted the city attorney to research and say yes, this law is applicable, it’s authorizing us to get the money, so we notified the city and the city administration said see if city council will get you the money,” Wilson said.

Councilman James Green pressed Wilson about the board’s findings. Green said the board had the responsibility to monitor the pension funds since the payments ended in 2016 before the current council was elected and before Perkins took office. He said this council would fix the problem but called the board negligent.

The City of Shreveport said the finance department is investigating why the payments stopped six years ago and will work with the council to approve funding appropriations.