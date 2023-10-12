NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Natchitoches may experience periods of low water pressure as a company performs hydrant flushing throughout the city.

The work started on Wednesday and will continue through October 19, affecting the following neighborhood streets.

Melissa Place

Beverly Rise Place

Robert Circle

Washington Street

Desoto Road

La Chaigge Street

Emanuel Street

Flora Street

West Court Street

Janet Lane

South Court Drive

Robbins Drive

In an announcement from the City of Natchitoches, they are asking residents for patience while Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair & Supply Company flushes the hydrants which may lead to lower-than-normal water pressure.