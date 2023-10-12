NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Natchitoches may experience periods of low water pressure as a company performs hydrant flushing throughout the city.

The work started on Wednesday and will continue through October 19, affecting the following neighborhood streets.

  • Melissa Place
  • Beverly Rise Place
  • Robert Circle
  • Washington Street
  • Desoto Road
  • La Chaigge Street
  • Emanuel Street
  • Flora Street
  • West Court Street
  • Janet Lane
  • South Court Drive
  • Robbins Drive

In an announcement from the City of Natchitoches, they are asking residents for patience while Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair & Supply Company flushes the hydrants which may lead to lower-than-normal water pressure.