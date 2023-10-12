NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Natchitoches may experience periods of low water pressure as a company performs hydrant flushing throughout the city.
The work started on Wednesday and will continue through October 19, affecting the following neighborhood streets.
- Melissa Place
- Beverly Rise Place
- Robert Circle
- Washington Street
- Desoto Road
- La Chaigge Street
- Emanuel Street
- Flora Street
- West Court Street
- Janet Lane
- South Court Drive
- Robbins Drive
In an announcement from the City of Natchitoches, they are asking residents for patience while Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair & Supply Company flushes the hydrants which may lead to lower-than-normal water pressure.