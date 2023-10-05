CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in north Shreveport can expect a boost in their Internet service quality.

Sparklight representatives held a neighborhood participation meeting Wednesday evening at the North Market Branch of Shreve Memorial Library. The company is seeking a Special Use Permit to construct what is called a headend that aggregates signals from fiber lines to distribute to homes. The building would be a small structure off Pine Hill and Roy Road.

The Director of Operations Joshua Williams said this upgrade of new equipment would bring stronger service for residents in north Caddo Parish and Blanchard.

“We’re investing $2.5 million to strengthen our network for residents of northwest Louisiana to provide them with great Internet, T.V. and phone service,” Williams said.

He said Sparklight is also investing half a million dollars into more fiber distribution for parts of Shreveport.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission requires public meetings during the permit request process.