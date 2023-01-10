CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Reports show that crime within Caddo Parish dropped in 2022.

The end-of-year statistics for 2022 showed an overall five percent drop in violent crime compared to 2021. Sheriff Steve Prator commended those in law enforcement within CPSO.

“I am very proud of the brave men and women of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the way they engage with the citizens. This creates an ideal partnership, and the result is that our crime numbers continue to fall,” Sheriff Prator said.

Officials say there were fewer homicides, rapes, robberies, and domestic abuse batteries. However, there was a slight increase in simple assaults and aggravated burglaries.

Property crimes overall dropped 13%, largely due to a 26% decrease in burglaries. There was a slight increase in theft from buildings, but thefts, in general, were lower.

Crimes which include intimidation or interference with school operations, decreased by 22% over the past year.

Crime statistics for Caddo Parish do not include Shreveport or other incorporated areas of the parish, which have their own police departments.