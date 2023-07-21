SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish has one of the highest incarceration rates in the state, and within Caddo Parish, four Shreveport neighborhoods send more people to prison than any others in the state.

That data comes from a report compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative. It indicates that Allendale, Ingleside, Werner Park, and Queensborough have more members of their neighborhood populations imprisoned than most other places in the state and more than double the citywide imprisonment rate.

PPI analyzed data from the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections data which showed that while people are sent to prison from every corner of the state some neighborhoods have carried a heavier burden of mass incarceration than others.

The data also shows a connection between communities with high incarceration rates and the now illegal real estate practice of redlining.

Grambling University Public Administration faculty member and Criminal Justice Professor Dr. Quentin D. Holmes, Sr. said the lasting effects of mass incarceration have crippled communities and had adverse ripple effects on neighboring communities.

“The communities are affected in a number of ways,” Holmes said. “If one or both family members are incarcerated then you’re leaving children to be raised in foster care or by other relatives. You, you – lose that family structure.”

Children whose parents are incarcerated often struggle with trauma, emotional stress, and the byproduct of financial stress that the caretakers experience after a loved one is jailed.

“I think we all know there is enough research to indicate that children really watch and pay attention to what adults do and that, you know mass incarceration can just take away that hope for them to have a better future,” Holmes said.

Another issue created in the wake of mass incarceration is the feeling many develop as environmental indicators tell them that being jailed is something they are destined to experience.

“You tend to lose hope in developing, opportunities and, believing that you can,” Holmes said.

Holmes also explained that although Ingleside, for example, may be plagued with high crime and mass incarceration the effects are felt in other neighborhoods in the city and beyond.

The report also explored how adjacent neighborhoods, Caddo Heights and South Highlands are disproportionately affected by mass incarceration.

According to the study, the two neighborhoods were separated by Interstate 49 through redlining. South Highlands has historically been considered one of the “best” neighborhoods for real estate development while Caddo Heights, just a few steps on the other side of the highway was considered one of the “most hazardous” and has remained a predominantly Black community.

Image shows: Neighboring Caddo Heights and South Highlands divided by Interstate 49

In 2020, the number of South Highlands residents in state prison was 6; while the number for Caddo Heights was 68.

“Sometimes we tend to think that it’s that community and it doesn’t affect me because I’m in this community,” Holmes said. “Well yes, it does because when we have mass incarceration, for example, if it costs $17,000 per year to keep one person incarcerated, well, that’s all taxpayers are paying that, that cost. Not just you know, taxpayers that live in that one particular community.”

Higher incarceration rates lead to less home ownership, and higher rates of transient families who are unable to find stability, employers will move to more desirable, more lived-in communities or they may leave a city or state altogether.

When small cities like Shreveport make national news headlines because of brazen, violent crime – the bad publicity not only affects future business dealings but may also be a turnoff for future residents.

“It follows the pattern of the broken windows theory,” Holmes said. “It may be one community, but if left unchecked it will end up being a whole city, a whole state, and ultimately it could be the whole country in decline.”

Holmes served 30 years in law enforcement, rising through the ranks to become the Chief of the Monroe Police Department. Giving him a firsthand understanding of the real dangers law enforcement faces and the systemic issues that aid in keeping crime elevated in certain areas.

The public often expects law enforcement to behave as a social service, but that is not the job of police officers.

Holmes said a better common sense approach would be to create partnerships with social service organizations, mental health service providers, and education services to divide and conquer some of the social issues that officers are sometimes asked to respond to.

Communities with high rates of crime and incarceration are also often at odds with police officers charged with patrolling their neighborhoods. Holmes suggests communities and law enforcement adopt a mindset that keeping the community safe is a shared responsibility.

Another issue that must be addressed in any conversation about mass incarceration is re-entry into society after imprisonment. Holmes said investing more in post-release initiatives is needed.

“What we do now for the most part currently is that we have a community, for example, we arrested this person from – put them in prison five, ten years, release them back to the same community and expect them to be different without giving them anything,” Holmes said.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that criminal justice reforms signed into law by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards have contributed to a reduction in the prison population and the state’s recidivism rate.