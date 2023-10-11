(KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to redesign the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail the Louisiana Office of Tourism is traveling across the state to collect details to help recreate an overview of the new trail.

The first trail launched in 2008, but now, with the help of a nomination process, it will see a whole new look.

Lt. Governor is encouraging the community to attend these meetings to share their stories and ensure no part of history is not left behind.

“The new Louisiana African American Heritage Trail will focus on stories and sites visitors to our state can experience,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Just as in the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, there are more stories to be told and more contributions needing recognition. I encourage everyone to get involved, attend a meeting in their area, and help ensure this trail includes all the stories, people, and locations that play a critical role in this huge part of Louisiana`s history.”