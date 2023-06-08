SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Revel Festival is a nonprofit organization which supports art, music, and food in Shreveport for over 40 years.
The 47th annual arts festival is scheduled for September 30 – October 8, 2023.
Organizers are gearing up to release the full list of performers and promotional posters.
Revel organizers are giving the media a first look at the 2023 official Red River Revel Festival poster and artist line-up that will perform on the Chase Entertainment Stage. They will also share details on the expansion of this year’s festival.