SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – A realtor is sharing his experience with the Shreveport housing market after a recent report called Shreveport one of the worst housing markets in the country.

“We are having people from California, investors mainly, buying houses here. I just showed one on the way over here. You can get more bang for your buck here.” Michael Shawn Powell said.

Powell is a local realtor for the MSP Group. He believes despite a NerdWallet report; Louisiana’s housing market is in good standing.

“The housing market is good right now. It’s a little flat, because of the interest rates being so high, and the temperatures being so hot,” Powell said.

He said that creates a perfect storm for an unprofitable market, but Shreveport’s housing market has enough homes for sale to meet buyer demand.

He says there’s another factor preventing some homeowners from making any moves.

“If I got a 2% interest rate, I’m not very inclined to get a 7 1/2% interest rate to get something. It might be a little bit better house, but it is going to cost me another $1,000 a month. It’s uncertain times and people are tightening up and sitting on the fence to see what happens.” Powell said.

Powell said the numbers posted on the NerdWallet report do not reflect what he’s experiencing.

“As far as Shreveport being last, or next to last can’t be right because whenever we have a Barksdale Air Force Base or we have Centenary we have the port I disagree with those numbers,” Powell said.

He says the best time to buy a house will be towards the end of 2023 into next year.