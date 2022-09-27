SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will soon have new eyes over major roadways.

The Real-Time Crime Center is finalizing a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to record video of the interstate after two fatal shootings took place across I-20 and I-220.

Currently, the center can monitor the DOTD feed but cannot record it.

During Monday’s city council work session, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson provided an update on the installation timeline. He said tech crews are debugging some issues and working to install the right poles.

“My hope is once we prove what those first four poles are like, how long that takes etc., we’ll be scheduling cameras every single week to up thereafter,” Hanson said.

According to Hanson, they expect to resolve the issues in the next few weeks and add cameras in areas that the Shreveport Police Department has prioritized. The feeds into DOTD’s cameras along the interstate should be complete in the next two weeks.