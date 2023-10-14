SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — “One in 1 million to 1 in 200 million. Those are the odds of having ‘spontaneous triplets, a term used for naturally conceiving identical triplets”

Claire, Ella, and Lily Codaro were born at 31 weeks on August 28 at Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health, stated in a press release.

Their parents, Haley and Matthew Cordaro were surprised during Haley’s seven-week ultrasound visit as they are the first on either side of the family.

The preemies have been at Willis-Knighton South’s NICU since their birth and are being cared for by Dr. Brent Whitton and the NICU staff.

Dr. Whitton anticipates that the triplets will be able to go home next week after meeting three requirements to be discharged: each must have any breathing problems resolved, be able to maintain their temperature in their crib and be able to eat consistently.

“They have done very well. It has been a straightforward and uncomplicated stay,” Dr. Whitton says. “As we get closer to the babies’ release, we will get the parents up here and get them used to taking care of all three at the same time.”