SHREVEPORT. La, (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of storms that have impacted Shreveport left many homes in disarray and homeowner’s wondering if or when repairs will be made. The city of Shreveport has a new initiative to address emergency roof situations and give residents a fresh start.

“Raise the Roof is an initiative where the city of Shreveport is trying to address deteriorated roofs throughout the city of Shreveport. Roofs that have been damaged because of deferred maintenance or roofs that have been damaged because of storms and inclement weather,” Bonnie Moore, City of Shreveport Community Development Director said.

To qualify, the homeowner of the damaged home must be elderly or disabled.

The rest of the home, apart from the roof, must be structurally sound, and the household annual income cannot exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

One resident who meets these criteria is Jimmie Colvin Jr. He is 71-years-old, and lives with his mother who is 96. The recent storm caused a tree to fall on the home and it is now covered in tarp.

He was quoted $3000 to have his home fixed, so he has settled for a temporary fix because of bills and his health.

“I had to get some workers because I wasn’t able to because I got lung cancer and I couldn’t even take the heat really. Especially with the storm that blowed down the telegram poles, electric poles, that was expensive too,” Colvin Jr said.

He says that a program would be a big help because at a certain age, you have to pay people to do almost everything, because you can’t help yourself.

“This would be a big help, because I’ve been wondering how I could pitch money back to pay for that construction. When you’re elderly, when you can’t go out and work. It is hard. It’s hard paying the bills,” Colvin Jr said.

Moore said that Shreveport is in desperate need of rehabilitation help for inner-city neighborhoods. She is excited to help with this program, and said that if there are funding resources and need, the city may have a phase 2.

“One of our focal points in our department is to address the litany of needs that we have, If we have other partners, other providers, that can support us, then we’re certainty glad to partner,” Moore said.

For more information on where to apply and if you qualify, visit ShreveportLa.gov.

The application will remain open until August 4th, or when the city has received 50-60 applications that meet the criteria.