SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members and the family of a man fatally shot by Shreveport police flooded the city council chamber on Monday to speak directly to city leaders about his death and their expectations for accountability.

The coroner identified the victim of Shreveport’s third officer-involved shooting Sunday evening as Joseph Dewayne Taylor.

“I didn’t know what to say getting up here. But I felt the need to say something because the young man who lost his life last night is my brother,” Taylor’s sister said.

Taylor’s family filled the city council chamber to voice their shock, anger, and sadness over yet another tragic exchange between police officers and a citizen.

“There is a mother and father who will never talk to their son again. There are children who will never see their father again. Because he was a father,” said the sister of Joseph Dewayne Taylor.

Video of the officer-involved shooting was recorded by nearby witnesses and shared on social media, leaving the community and Taylor’s family with many questions.

“I’ve seen the video, and I have so many questions, and I hope those questions are answered,” the sister said.

The family wants Louisiana State Police to release the body camera video of the events leading to Taylor’s death.

“I just ask that, moving forward we have more patience in situations like that. I understand it was a highly intense situation. But there are so many other ways that could have ended. There are so many other ways it could have transpired, and he would be here today,” she said.