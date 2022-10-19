SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in the Queensborough neighborhood late Tuesday.

SFD units responded to the emergency call on Grove Ave. and Fair St. around 11:35 p.m. Fire crews were on the scene within two minutes. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the building. SFD’s Robert Taggert says the home was a total loss. As of 12:50 a.m., it is still an active fire scene. He says it took 30 firefighters 14 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

An off-duty officer on the scene told KTAL/KMSS crews that the fire hydrants in the area were not working, and firefighters had to wait about 30 minutes for the water to put out the flames.

Late-night fire breaks out in Queensborough (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Taggert says the elderly couple living in the home were there at the time the fire started and were able to escape safely. SFD is working with the couple to ensure they have a place to stay and the resources they need.

Officials say there are no injuries reported. The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.